Paintsil scores a goal, Marcinkowski has 5 saves for Galaxy in 1-1 tie with Earthquakes

Joseph Paintsil scored a goal and JT Marcinkowski had five saves for the LA Galaxy on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium.

The Galaxy (5-7-6), who had lost back-to-back games by a combined score of 6-1, are winless in three games since returning from the World Cup break.

On the counter-attack, Paintsil put away a feed from Marco Reus with a first-touch finish that opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

The Earthquakes had 61% possession and outshot LA 9-2 in the first half but trailed until Reid Roberts tapped in from point-blank range in the 63rd minute to make it 1-1.

Angus Gunn made his second start and had one save for the Earthquakes (10-4-3). San Jose lost 4-0 to Orlando City at home on Wednesday night in the 30-year-old Scotland international's MLS debut.

San Jose's Ian Harkes came on in the 20th minute to replace Jonathan González, who left due to an apparent injury.

Paintsil hit the post with a shot from the center of the area in the 68th.

Preston Judd, who leads the Earthquakes with 11 goals this season, and captain Ronaldo Vieira did not play for San Jose (yellow card accumulation).