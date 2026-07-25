At least 4 hospitalized after fiery multi-car crash involving box truck on 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace

At least four people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck on the 210 Freeway near Lake View Terrace on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near the SR-118 connector road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but Los Angeles Fire Department crews also called to the scene said that four people were treated at the scene before they were eventually taken to a nearby hospital. Firefighters did not immediately provide information on any of their conditions.

Aerial footage showed three vehicles with significant damage, including a box truck that was turned onto its side and on fire. Crews were seen extinguishing the flames as other firefighters tended to the victims.

At around 6:05 p.m., CHP officers issued a SigAlert for several lanes of the westbound 210.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.