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Los Angeles firefighters battle blaze at Pacoima auto salvage yard

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battled a blaze at an automobile salvage yard in Pacoima on Sunday. 

The fire was first reported at around 5:40 p.m. in the 12400 block of W. Montague Street, LAFD officials said in a news release. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found the one-story commercial building and multiple vehicles that had caught fire under a carport near the structure. 

Aerial footage showed crews fighting the flames from extended ladders. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and no injuries were reported.

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