Los Angeles firefighters battle blaze at Pacoima auto salvage yard

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battled a blaze at an automobile salvage yard in Pacoima on Sunday.

The fire was first reported at around 5:40 p.m. in the 12400 block of W. Montague Street, LAFD officials said in a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the one-story commercial building and multiple vehicles that had caught fire under a carport near the structure.

Aerial footage showed crews fighting the flames from extended ladders.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and no injuries were reported.