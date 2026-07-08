Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting, killing woman in Pacoima

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he hit and killed a woman on the streets of the San Fernando Valley, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported at about 9:13 a.m. on the 12600 block of Branford Street in Pacoima.

A driver, identified only as a 45-year-old man, was going eastbound on Branford when he struck a pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian, later identified as 37-year-old Jessica Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Flores was walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and was later arrested.

No additional details were immediately made available.