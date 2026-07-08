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Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting, killing woman in Pacoima

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he hit and killed a woman on the streets of the San Fernando Valley, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash was reported at about 9:13 a.m. on the 12600 block of Branford Street in Pacoima. 

A driver, identified only as a 45-year-old man, was going eastbound on Branford when he struck a pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian, later identified as 37-year-old Jessica Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Flores was walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene and was later arrested.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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