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1 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crashes off 118 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a car crashed off the 118 Freeway in Pacoima on Saturday night and crashed into a tree. 

It happened at around 8:20 p.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near the San Fernando Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Witnesses told CHP that after the car drove over the embankment, it crashed into a tree and came to a stop. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene. The three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital, one who was in serious condition and the other in fair condition, firefighters said. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

The San Fernando Road off-ramp and the two rightmost lanes were closed by officers just before 9:15 p.m. They did not have an estimate as to when the SigAlert would be lifted.

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