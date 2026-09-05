1 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crashes off 118 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a car crashed off the 118 Freeway in Pacoima on Saturday night and crashed into a tree.

It happened at around 8:20 p.m. on westbound lanes of the freeway near the San Fernando Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told CHP that after the car drove over the embankment, it crashed into a tree and came to a stop.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene. The three other occupants of the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital, one who was in serious condition and the other in fair condition, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The San Fernando Road off-ramp and the two rightmost lanes were closed by officers just before 9:15 p.m. They did not have an estimate as to when the SigAlert would be lifted.