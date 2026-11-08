19-year-old killed in Ventura County crash with bus

A 19-year-old man was killed in a collision with a bus in Oxnard early Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Bard Road, Oxnard Police Department officers said in a news release shared on social media.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 2001 Honda Civic had collided with a 2026 MCI bus being operated by the Ventura County Transportation Commission. The Honda suffered major front-end damage in the crash, while the bus had moderate damage to its rear axle, police said.

The driver of the Honda, only identified as a 19-year-old Oxnard man, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

"Based on the preliminary information, Traffic Investigators believe the VCTC bus was traveling westbound on Bard Road through the intersection of Rose Avenue when it was struck by the Honda Civic, which had been traveling south on Rose Avenue," the release said. "The front of the Honda Civic broadsided the rear axle of the bus."

Police said the bus had no passengers at the time of the crash and was occupied only by the 35-year-old male driver, also of Oxnard.

"It is unknown if speed or impairment by alcohol and/or drugs were contributing factors to this crash," police said.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Officer Favian Flores at 805-385-7750.