Owner of Hawthorne's Bluebird Liquor stabbed

The owner of Bluebird Liquor, a lottery hotspot in Los Angeles County, was hospitalized after being stabbed at the store Friday night.

Investigators from the Hawthorne Police Department said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 p.m. at 13746 Hawthorne Boulevard. The suspect was not immediately apprehended.

The owner of the Bluebird Liquor store is in an unknown condition.

The shop is known for its reputation of being a lucky spot for lottery jackpot winners. It's regularly drawn crowds that wrap around the building when any lottery jackpots reach the hundreds of millions.

Hawthorne, CA - July 27: The next Mega Lotto drawing isnt until Friday but the line of people buying tickets at the lucky, Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne was already long on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 with people hoping to become the next billionaire. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.