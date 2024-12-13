Owner of Hawthorne's Bluebird Liquor stabbed
The owner of Bluebird Liquor, a lottery hotspot in Los Angeles County, was hospitalized after being stabbed at the store Friday night.
Investigators from the Hawthorne Police Department said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 p.m. at 13746 Hawthorne Boulevard. The suspect was not immediately apprehended.
The owner of the Bluebird Liquor store is in an unknown condition.
The shop is known for its reputation of being a lucky spot for lottery jackpot winners. It's regularly drawn crowds that wrap around the building when any lottery jackpots reach the hundreds of millions.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.