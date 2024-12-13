Watch CBS News
Local News

Owner of Hawthorne's Bluebird Liquor stabbed

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The owner of Bluebird Liquor, a lottery hotspot in Los Angeles County, was hospitalized after being stabbed at the store Friday night. 

Investigators from the Hawthorne Police Department said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 p.m. at 13746 Hawthorne Boulevard. The suspect was not immediately apprehended. 

The owner of the Bluebird Liquor store is in an unknown condition.

The shop is known for its reputation of being a lucky spot for lottery jackpot winners. It's regularly drawn crowds that wrap around the building when any lottery jackpots reach the hundreds of millions. 

The line is long with people eager to win their share of the Mega Lotto $1.2billion drawing.
Hawthorne, CA - July 27: The next Mega Lotto drawing isnt until Friday but the line of people buying tickets at the lucky, Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne was already long on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 with people hoping to become the next billionaire. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.