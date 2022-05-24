Overturned tractor trailer spills 1,000 pounds of hay bales onto 710 Freeway lanes

Truck rollover spills bales of hay on to 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Truck rollover spills bales of hay on to 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Truck rollover spills bales of hay on to 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A tractor trailer overturned on the southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach, spilling 1,000 pounds of hay bales onto the freeway and shutting it down for hours.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the northbound Pacific Coast Highway off-ramp. The crash spilled giant bales of hay onto freeway lanes.

A Sigalert was issued for the off-ramp while several tow trucks with forklifts were called in to help reload the bales onto the flatbed truck that lost them.

All southbound lanes were closed for a short time while authorities worked to clear the scene. The southbound 710 Freeway to southbound PCH were reopened to traffic, but lanes to northbound PCH remain closed while crews work to clear the mess.