Overturned cement truck creates traffic snarl on 710 Freeway in Lynwood

By Dean Fioresi

An overturned cement truck created a massive traffic snarl on northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Lynwood on Saturday. 

The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. near the Imperial Highway ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

More than 40 gallons of spilled cement covered lanes of the freeway, prompting an hours-long SigAlert for all but one lane heading northbound. 

No injuries were reported in the crash. 

All lanes have since reopened. 

