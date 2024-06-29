Overturned cement truck creates traffic snarl on 710 Freeway in Lynwood

An overturned cement truck created a massive traffic snarl on northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Lynwood on Saturday.

The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. near the Imperial Highway ramps, according to the California Highway Patrol.

More than 40 gallons of spilled cement covered lanes of the freeway, prompting an hours-long SigAlert for all but one lane heading northbound.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

All lanes have since reopened.