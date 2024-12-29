Overturned big rig temporarily creates traffic delay on I-5 in Castaic

An overturned big rig created a lengthy traffic back up on the I-5 Freeway in Castaic on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at around 2:55 a.m. in the far right lane of the northbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that the semi truck was involved in some sort of crash which caused it to turn onto its side and damage guardrail along the freeway, which was also blocking the same lane.

Because of the cleanup, CHP officers issued a lengthy SigAlert for the two rightmost lanes, which lasted from around 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the collision and if any injuries occurred.

SkyCal flew over the scene shortly after the truck was uprighted. The tractor portion of the tractor trailer has considerable damage, as it appeared the hood had been ripped off in the crash.

No further information was provided.