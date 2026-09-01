Osaze Urhoghide scores goal, Dallas beats LAFC 1-0

Osaze Urhoghide scored in the 34th minute, Jonathan Sirois had three saves, and FC Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Saturday night to extend its unbeaten streak to six games.

Dallas (13-6-8) is second in the Western Conference with 47 points, three ahead of Houston and St. Louis (tied for third).

Urhoghide went up high for a header, off an in-breaking corner kick played in by Joaquín Valiente, from the top of the 6-yard box that slipped under the crossbar to make it 1-0.

Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC (11-9-8).

Sirois stopped a shot by Sergi Palencia from the center of the area in the third minute of stoppage time to essentially seal the victory.

Up next

LAFC: Hosts Vancouver on Oct. 10.

Dallas: Plays Oct. 10 at Charlotte.