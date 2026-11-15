Orange County police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash near 57 Freeway

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead near the 57 Freeway in Orange early Sunday.

In a news release shared on social media, Orange Police Department officers said they were called to the SR-57 on-ramp near Orangewood Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a female pedestrian in the road.

"Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female adult in the westbound lanes of Orangewood Avenue who had sustained significant injuries," the release said.

The woman, who hasn't yet been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead after she was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Orange PD Major Accident Investigation Team detectives are handling the case. They have not yet released information on a suspect or vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact the Orange Police Department.