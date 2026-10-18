Orange County's Norte Fire at 50% containment after all evacuations lifted

The Norte Fire, which torched at least six homes in San Juan Capistrano on Friday, is at 50% containment as of Sunday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

All evacuation orders were lifted by Saturday night.

The OCFA said the fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, burned across 570 acres in parts of San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

Crews remained on scene Sunday to maintain containment lines and take care of any hotspots.

Los Angeles, CA - October 17: Orange County Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Bishop and the homeowner look at the ruins of her destroyed home in San Juan Capistrano after the Norte Fire on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

Two firefighters were injured during the battle, but both are doing "well," according to OCFA officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to "make additional resources available to support response efforts to the Norte Fire."