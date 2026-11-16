There's an Orange County program that offers felony graduations and a clear record for young, non-violent offenders.

Jack recently completed the two-year program toward clearing his record and attended his felony graduation from Orange County Young Adult Court.

"I just have nothing but gratitude and thanks," the 21-year-old said as he received his certificate on his birthday.

Jack is a recent graduate of the Orange County Young Adult Court. CBS LA

Two years ago, Jack was just out of high school and, admittedly, made a bad decision by committing a robbery. A felony strike on his record, forever, or so he thought.

With his loved ones by his side, Jack is restarting his life with a clean slate and a goal of becoming a visual artist.

The program just isn't about clearing records; it's also intended to end the cycle of recidivism. UCI Psychology Professor Dr. Elizabeth Cauffman said the program is guided by science and is designed to hold people accountable, targeting men ages 18 to 25.

"The frontal lobe of the brain isn't fully developed until roughly 25 years of age," she said.

Former Orange County Superior Court Judge Maria Hernandez supported second chances and joined the professor in creating the young adult court. The two founded it in 2018, pairing young men with low-level felonies with a team of advisors who guide them through a rigorous but age-appropriate court plan.

"This is a better way to address young people involved in the criminal justice system," Hernandez said.

The Orange County Young Adult Court program requires qualified candidates to attend all hearings, drug, alcohol, and mental health counseling, and even employment and education advice. When they graduate, the men get a clean record.

There have been 79 graduates since 2018, and the court's very first graduate, Abraham, is now a psychology student at UCLA. He makes it a point to lead by example.

"The sky is not the limit; keep pushing. Anything you want to do, you can achieve it. And if I've done it, you can do it too," Abraham said.