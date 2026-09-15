Orange County Wi-Fi installer allegedly texts client's sexually explicit video to himself

A GFiber Wi-Fi installer was arrested last week on accusations that he sent a sexually explicit video of a client to himself from her cellphone in Orange County, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said the 37-year-old man, identified as Logan Edward Gray-McCannon, was installing GFiber internet service, formerly known as Google Fiber, at a female client's apartment in early August when he asked to use her cell phone to "test the Wi-Fi." He had the phone in his possession for 10 to 15 minutes, she told police on Sept. 9.

At one point, the woman checked on Gray-McCannon but couldn't see what he was doing on her phone.

Later, she discovered through her iPad, linked to the iMessage account used on her phone, that a sexually explicit video she'd sent to her partner had been texted to another device that she was unfamiliar with. The message had been deleted on her phone, but was still on her iPad.

That phone number was linked to Gray-McCannon, police said.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of commercial burglary, sharing a private sexual image of a person without consent, and unauthorized computer access at his Hemet home on Friday, according to Irvine PD.

Detectives believe there could be more victims, based on evidence. Anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Gray-McCannon was asked to contact Detective Sanders at jsanders@cityofirvine.org.

No additional details were immediately made available.