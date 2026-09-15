Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County Wi-Fi installer allegedly texts client's sexually explicit video to himself

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A GFiber Wi-Fi installer was arrested last week on accusations that he sent a sexually explicit video of a client to himself from her cellphone in Orange County, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said the 37-year-old man, identified as Logan Edward Gray-McCannon, was installing GFiber internet service, formerly known as Google Fiber, at a female client's apartment in early August when he asked to use her cell phone to "test the Wi-Fi." He had the phone in his possession for 10 to 15 minutes, she told police on Sept. 9.

At one point, the woman checked on Gray-McCannon but couldn't see what he was doing on her phone.

Later, she discovered through her iPad, linked to the iMessage account used on her phone, that a sexually explicit video she'd sent to her partner had been texted to another device that she was unfamiliar with. The message had been deleted on her phone, but was still on her iPad.

That phone number was linked to Gray-McCannon, police said.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of commercial burglary, sharing a private sexual image of a person without consent, and unauthorized computer access at his Hemet home on Friday, according to Irvine PD. 

Detectives believe there could be more victims, based on evidence. Anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Gray-McCannon was asked to contact Detective Sanders at jsanders@cityofirvine.org.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue