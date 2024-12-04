Orange County supervisor to be sworn in early, filling Andrew Do's seat

A private swearing-in ceremony takes place Wednesday, where state Senator Janet Nguyen will fill the Orange County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by Andrew Do.

Do resigned in October after pleading guilty in federal court to taking more than $550,000 in bribes. His misdoings involved a scheme to direct millions of dollars in COVID relief funds to a nonprofit where his daughter worked, with the money used for personal gain.

Supervisor-elect Nguyen will be sworn in early for the full term she won in November, beating Frances Marquez on a 61.24% to 38.76% vote. She is to fill out the remainder of Do's term, which was scheduled to end in early January, as he couldn't run for re-election due to term limits.

Nguyen brings experience to the table, as she previously served on the OC Board of Supervisors from 2007 to 2014.

A more public swearing-in ceremony is planned for January. Orange County Board Chairman Don Wagner's office has been running Do's office since his resignation.

On Tuesday, the supervisors agreed to seek bids to hire an outside auditor to comb through county contracts starting in January 2019 through August of this year. "My intent was to look at all the contracts the supervisor (Do) touched," Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento said.

Internal Auditor Aggie Alonso said, "We're looking at a two-year process."

Do is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.