Orange County romance scammer to plead guilty

An Irvine man is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $1 million from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit.

Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count each of wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Campbell, who in recent years has lived in several cities in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will face up to 30 years in federal prison at sentencing, prosecutors noted.

Over the course of six years, Campbell allegedly defrauded at least 10 victims by lying about his wealth, his ownership of various business, his success in investing money, and his service in the military. After convincing romantic partners and others that he was wealthy, reliable and successful, Campbell asked for money, some of it for loans he claimed he would use to support his businesses and to pay medical bills, according to the indictment filed in L.A. federal court.

In some cases, Campbell obtained money from victims with false claims he would invest their funds, prosecutors allege.

The indictment contends that Campbell used the funds to support his lifestyle, which included the purchase of luxury items. When some of his alleged victims refused to give or stopped handing over money, he applied for loans and credit cards in their names without their knowledge and then failed to pay off those loans and credit card balances, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Campbell was taken into custody in March 2021 at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after arriving on an international flight. He was transported to Los Angeles to face trial.