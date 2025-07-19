Southern California pursuit ends when driver loses control, crashes after blowing tire in pickup truck

A wild pursuit through Southern California came to a sudden end on Saturday night when the driver of a pickup truck lost control and smashed into another vehicle in Norwalk.

The pursuit began around 9 p.m. near the 405 and 605 Freeway interchange, which is about where Orange County and Los Angeles County meet. The California Highway Patrol said the chase was initiated by a law enforcement agency in the OC before being transferred to the CHP.

The pursuit of a red pickup truck continued into L.A. County. The want was originally for weaving, the CHP said.

The driver of a pickup truck lost control and crashed into another vehicle after a tire blew out during a pursuit on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

When SKYCal located the vehicle around 9:36 p.m., the front driver-side tire was clearly blown out, as a large trail of sparks followed the speeding truck. Eventually, the driver turned onto Imperial Highway in Norwalk, where he continued driving at a high rate of speed.

At about 9:37 p.m., the driver lost control and the truck spun into the back of a sedan that was waiting at a red light.

The sedan's airbags clearly deployed upon collision. Two people were seen walking away from the vehicle while speaking to officers, appearing to be OK.

The red truck spun onto the road's center median in the area of Imperial Highway and Studebaker Road. The driver exited through a window and began walking away from officers, but they quickly tackled him and took him into custody.

It's not clear if the driver was armed during the chase. No additional details were immediately made available.