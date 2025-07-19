Watch CBS News
Local News

Southern California pursuit ends when driver loses control, crashes after blowing tire in pickup truck

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Wild pursuit ends with crash in Norwalk
Wild pursuit ends with crash in Norwalk 03:55

A wild pursuit through Southern California came to a sudden end on Saturday night when the driver of a pickup truck lost control and smashed into another vehicle in Norwalk.

The pursuit began around 9 p.m. near the 405 and 605 Freeway interchange, which is about where Orange County and Los Angeles County meet. The California Highway Patrol said the chase was initiated by a law enforcement agency in the OC before being transferred to the CHP.

The pursuit of a red pickup truck continued into L.A. County. The want was originally for weaving, the CHP said.

screenshot-2025-07-19-215448.png
The driver of a pickup truck lost control and crashed into another vehicle after a tire blew out during a pursuit on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

When SKYCal located the vehicle around 9:36 p.m., the front driver-side tire was clearly blown out, as a large trail of sparks followed the speeding truck. Eventually, the driver turned onto Imperial Highway in Norwalk, where he continued driving at a high rate of speed.

At about 9:37 p.m., the driver lost control and the truck spun into the back of a sedan that was waiting at a red light. 

The sedan's airbags clearly deployed upon collision. Two people were seen walking away from the vehicle while speaking to officers, appearing to be OK.

screenshot-2025-07-19-215501.png
The driver of a pickup truck lost control and crashed into another vehicle after a tire blew out during a pursuit on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The red truck spun onto the road's center median in the area of Imperial Highway and Studebaker Road. The driver exited through a window and began walking away from officers, but they quickly tackled him and took him into custody.

It's not clear if the driver was armed during the chase. No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.