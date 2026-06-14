Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County man arrested after allegedly driving into person, killing them

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A 28-year-old Orange County man was arrested after allegedly killing another man by driving a vehicle into him, authorities said.

According to the Orange Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of South Fashion Park at about 10:28 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight. A suspect, Abrahan Perez, had already left the area in a vehicle by the time officers arrived.

He returned a short time later and drove into the courtyard area in front of an apartment complex. He then accelerated the vehicle toward another man, police said.

Perez then crashed into the man, leaving him with critical injuries. The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said Perez was arrested on suspicion of homicide-related charges.

No additional details, including a potential motive, were immediatley made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue