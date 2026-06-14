Orange County man arrested after allegedly driving into person, killing them

A 28-year-old Orange County man was arrested after allegedly killing another man by driving a vehicle into him, authorities said.

According to the Orange Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of South Fashion Park at about 10:28 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight. A suspect, Abrahan Perez, had already left the area in a vehicle by the time officers arrived.

He returned a short time later and drove into the courtyard area in front of an apartment complex. He then accelerated the vehicle toward another man, police said.

Perez then crashed into the man, leaving him with critical injuries. The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said Perez was arrested on suspicion of homicide-related charges.

No additional details, including a potential motive, were immediatley made available.