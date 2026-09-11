Orange County school honors former student 25 years after 9/11 attacks

The father of Orange County's Lisa Frost, the 22-year-old killed on the United flight that hit the South Tower on 9/11, will never stop sharing his daughter's story.

"I was 17 and a senior in high school when it was the 25th anniversary of Pearl Harbor," Tom Frost said. "This is their Pearl Harbor and I'm so honored and so thrilled Lisa is being remembered the way she is at this school."

She graduated from Rancho Santa Margarita's St. John's Episcopal School.

To honor the victims 25 years after the attack, the students joined in a chapel service and invited Tom. He encouraged the children to involve themselves in community service.

For Saturday's second annual Lisa Frost Memorial Heroes Walk, families are asked to bring canned goods for the local food bank that adopted Lisa's art as its logo after she died.

"For our students to be able to have a tangible connection and to think of Lisa when they are giving back and bringing in food for the Solano Food Pantry where she herself volunteered, it's meaningful," said Vickie Walsh, a middle school principal. "It makes the day mean something to them when they don't have memories of their own."

Tom said he wants people to know that he is still hurting from his daughter's loss.

"I want people to know that the hurt is still real," Tom said. "That I miss Lisa more today than I did yesterday. I'll miss her more tomorrow than I did today."

A plaque at Rancho Santa Margarita Lake commemorates Lisa, her life in the small town and college successes at Boston University.

This weekend, during a remembrance, people have been asked to bring sunflowers as a tribute for a young woman who was heading home to visit family when her plane went down.