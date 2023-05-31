Orange County deputies arrest teenagers accused of brutally beating trio of Marines in San Clemente

Deputies in San Clemente have arrested multiple teenagers accused of brutally beating three Marines over the weekend.

The city's Mayor Chris Duncan announced that Orange County Sheriff's Department arrested nine juveniles connected to the beating. Five of the suspects were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and admitted to the juvenile hall. The four others were charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Duncan said that deputies have apprehended the main suspects connected to the case.

"They think they have the people they are looking for," said Duncan. "Not to say that there might not be a few others out there. They feel pretty confident that they have the main perpetrators."