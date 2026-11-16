An Orange County mother sued Kiddie Academy daycare after employees allegedly gave her son a sleeping gummy.

Security camera footage from the daycare allegedly shows an employee feeding Cassandra Sandoval's 4-year-old child a gummy before allegedly doing the same thing with another child. Sandoval said she learned about it only when her son came home and told her he took a gummy at daycare.

"I was shocked," Sandoval said. "How am I supposed to trust anyone?"

Reasonably concerned, she rushed to the local Children's Hospital of Orange County to figure out what her son was given.

"These women were so kind to me and to my face. They were kind to my children," Sandoval said. "I don't recollect a time when they said, 'Oh, he's misbehaving.'"

Sandoval and her attorneys at Andrews & Higgins said that the daycare has been giving children sleeping gummies for nearly two years. They added that the Department of Social Services has opened an investigation.

"The whistleblower in this case is a 4-year-old, not the other employees that have been working there for two years, " attorney Kimberly Degonia said. "Thank God, that he's as bright and smart as he is and came home and was able to articulate that he's receiving a sleeping gummy."

Kiddie Academy did not immediately respond to CBS News Los Angeles for comment.