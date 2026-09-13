39-year-old man killed during altercation with security guard at Orange County bar

An investigation is underway in Orange County, where a 39-year-old man was killed during an altercation with a security guard at a bar on Saturday.

According to the Orange Police Department, officers were called to a bar called Bikini in a Bottle, which is located in the 1500 block of W. Chapman Avenue, at around 11 p.m. for reports of an unconscious man in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, they found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from head injuries. Despite attempted life-saving measures from Orange Fire Department paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

"Preliminary information indicates the male was involved in a disturbance with patrons inside the bar. Security personnel asked him to leave and later escorted him outside," Orange PD said. "Investigators learned he subsequently returned and attempted to re-enter the bar before an altercation with a security guard."

Police say that the guard struck the man in the head during the altercation, which then caused him to fall to the ground.

"Investigators continue to examine the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the injuries," police said.

The security guard, who also hasn't been publicly identified, stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators, according to Orange PD.

No arrests have been reported and the investigation remained ongoing as of Sunday night, police said.