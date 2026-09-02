Orange County beaches brace for high surf as hazardous conditions are expected this weekend

Effects from Tropical Storm Marie are expected to hit Southern California's coast this weekend, and coastal communities are bracing for high surf and rough waters along the shoreline.

Strong surf has already claimed three lives in Laguna Beach since June. The popular tourist destination has been pounded by surf this summer, as have other spots along the Orange County coast.

Lifeguards have made thousands of rescues and warnings at places like Aliso Beach.

Beachgoer Nia Wollitz was warned by lifeguards on Wednesday as she strolled the Laguna shoreline. "He said right where I was standing, the water breaks, and if they (the waves) hit me, I would get pulled in," Wollitz said. It's how several people have nearly drowned.

"Our beaches can be hazardous, and it calls for awareness. Even when walking along the shoreline, you need to be aware of your surroundings. People are so obsessed with their cellphones, and they're looking down, and they're probably taking pictures," Laguna Beach Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond said

With the prospect of rain over the holiday weekend and big waves that could produce flooding, cities have places to pick up sandbags. In Newport Beach, bags are available at a maintenance yard and there are two fire stations with sand piles in Seal Beach.

A crew is building a berm at the north end of Seal Beach near the San Gabriel River. Hannah Piekkola is a server at Beach House Restaurant, which sits on the sand.

"Really we don't have to worry about any big waves or anything, just the tide rising while the waves are big out there," she said.

Bond said there may be rock closures along the coastline if the predicted swell arrives, and Seal Beach police are keeping close tabs on what's coming and want locals and visitors to be aware.

"My advice, well, the beach is open and no sign that we're going to close it outside of normal hours, but I would caution people to keep their distance and maybe check the forecast before they come, and check with lifeguards," Sgt. Brian Gray said.

In Laguna Beach, if the yellow warning flag or the red flag, which means extremely dangerous, goes up, the guards expect to require swimmers to enter the water only if they have two swim fins.