Orange County attempted murder suspect barricades himself in motel

An attempted murder suspect barricaded himself inside a motel in Santa Ana on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the man barricaded himself inside the Motel 6 on 1501 N. Harbor Boulevard.

The circumstances surrounding the attempted murder allegations weren't immediately made clear.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were attempting to bring the man into custody as of noon on Sunday.

Police didn't state whether the man was armed. No additional details were immediately made available.