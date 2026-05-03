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Orange County attempted murder suspect barricades himself in motel

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An attempted murder suspect barricaded himself inside a motel in Santa Ana on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the man barricaded himself inside the Motel 6 on 1501 N. Harbor Boulevard.

The circumstances surrounding the attempted murder allegations weren't immediately made clear. 

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators were attempting to bring the man into custody as of noon on Sunday.

Police didn't state whether the man was armed. No additional details were immediately made available.

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