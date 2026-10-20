Porto's Bakery announces first ever Inland Empire location

The Inland Empire will soon be home to one of Southern California's most iconic bakeries after Porto's Bakery & Cafe announced plans to open in Ontario as soon as 2028.

In a press release shared hours after teasing the IE shop on Instagram, Porto's Bakery officials said the location would open at the southwest corner of Archibald Avenue and Inland Empire Boulevard, where a new commercial development is slated for construction.

"The City of Ontario has been working to bring Porto's to our community for nearly a decade, and we're proud they chose Ontario for their first Inland Empire location," said a statement from Ontario City Manager Scott Ochoa. "Porto's has a strong regional following. As Ontario grows as a destination, businesses like this give residents and visitors more reasons to spend time here, supporting our local economy and the broader community."

Porto's was founded in 1960 by Rosa Porto and quickly became a Southern California staple thanks to baked delicacies, including pastries and cakes, as well as coffee and meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. After serving the area for more than six decades and now operating multiple locations, the bakery still relies on its Cuban roots and classics like the Cheese Roll and Potato Ball to draw crowds daily.

"For our family, this is a meaningful moment," said a statement from Beatriz "Betty" Porto, the owner and Vice President of Community Affairs. "For years, we've met families from across the Inland Empire who have made the trip to visit our bakeries and shared how much they hoped we would one day be closer to home. We're grateful for the support we've received and excited to become part of Ontario."

Porto's currently operates locations in Glendale, Burbank, Downey, Buena Park and Northridge. Along with the new Ontario location, the company is also developing a store in the Downtown Downey District.

"For years, we've welcomed guests from across the Inland Empire who have traveled to visit our bakeries, and we're excited to finally have a home here," said Raul Porto, Porto's CEO, in a statement. "Porto's has a strong regional following. As Ontario grows as a destination, businesses like this give residents and visitors more reasons to spend time here, supporting our local economy and the broader community."

The new Porto's location will be part of the new 8.6-acre commercial development at the corner of Archibald and Inland Empire Ave., near the Capital City Entertainment District, which will also include 50,000 feet of commercial space designated for restaurant, cafe and retail uses, according to Ontario city officials.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2027, with the bakery projected to open as soon as 2028.