Only On: Pastor's trailer recovered in Pacoima thanks to help of viewers

Thanks to the help of CBS2 and KCAL9 viewers, a local pastor has located his trailer after it was stolen earlier this week.

The trailer was stolen out of the First Christian Church in North Hollywood around 5 a.m. on Monday Oct. 24.

It's unclear who exactly stole the trailer but fortunately someone called and reported spotting the trailer in Pacoima on Friday night.

"The person who called said it was very strange that a somewhat new looking trailer was covered in that part of town, on that street," Jonathan Hall, Pastor at First Christian Church, told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.

Hall and his family just moved to Los Angeles a few weeks ago from Colorado. He's the new pastor at First Christian and since they don't yet have a permanent home, the trailer was parked at the church.

Hall said he still questions why someone would want to steal his trailer.

"I would have gladly helped them. I still would gladly help them but I would rather help them than have my stuff stolen," Hall said.

The Hall family has used the trailer for camping trips and have used it as a storage facility since making the move to Los Angeles. He said when police showed up to help him reclaim the trailer, there were two people inside doing drugs. That pair however did not appear to be the same two seen in the security video that shows the suspects breaking the trailer locks and driving away with it.

Hall is ultimately hoping that whoever took it, or was using it didn't steal his personal items.

"I'm hoping that my grandfather's fishing poles are in there. They're cheap probably worth nothing on the market place, but hopefully we're able to get that back," Hall said. "I think there are people who choose to see the negative side of the community, but I really try to see the positive and there's a lot of beauty there. I'm really thankful to the person who called and said this doesn't seem right. So it's that sense of community that really made it possible."