Only On: Police searching for suspects who stole trailer from church parking lot

Only On: Police searching for camping trailer stolen out of Studio City church parking lot

Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a camping trailer stolen from a North Hollywood church, which belonged to the pastor.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Monday morning, when a pair of thieves hooked the trailer to the back of their SUV and drive away from the parking lot of First Community Church on Colfax Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects fiddling with the locks of the trailer, unsuccessful in their first attempts. One of them left, only to return several minutes later, when he was able to break the locks.

Los Angeles Police Department officers are hopeful that someone can recognized the vehicle used to tow the trailer away, or possibly identify one of the suspects involved.

For Pastor Jonathan Hall, it's about a lot more than just getting the trailer back.

"It feels like our family was violated in a lot of ways. This thing we love that we've been able to have a lot of beautiful memories was just taken from us," he said. "This was our personal trailer. We've taken it everywhere from Glacier National Park to New Mexico and all around Colorado and Utah."

He and his family had just moved here from Colorado as he took over as the head of First Community Church, and calls the event a rude awakening to their new life in Los Angeles.

"It wasn't the nicest welcome to LA, we were very excited to be here," he said. "We love the area, but not the nicest welcoming party to find broken locks on the ground where our trailer was parked."

For he and his wife Annie, the disappointment goes farther than that, as their children can't seem to accept the fact that they're beloved trailer was taken.

"I don't know what to say to them," Annie said.

They're hoping that the trailer can be located soon, as it's filled with priceless family items.

"Some of those items have no monetary value — old fishing poles that belong to my grandfather our boys, their junior ranger badges."