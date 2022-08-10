One wounded following shooting in Fairfax District

An investigation was underway in the Fairfax District early Wednesday morning, after one person was wounded during a shooting on Tuesday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the 7100 block fo Waring Avenue.

A man in his 30s was wounded during the shooting, possible suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, though was said to be conscious and breathing in the moments following the incident.

Their condition was not immediately known.

Police relayed information from a witness, who claimed that three suspects —a Black male, a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female — were involved in the shooting. They were last seen as they fled down Waring Ave. towards Melrose Ave. They reportedly used a .22 caliber handgun.

Authorities were unable to provide any additional information.