One wounded following shooting in Fairfax District
An investigation was underway in the Fairfax District early Wednesday morning, after one person was wounded during a shooting on Tuesday.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the 7100 block fo Waring Avenue.
A man in his 30s was wounded during the shooting, possible suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, though was said to be conscious and breathing in the moments following the incident.
Their condition was not immediately known.
Police relayed information from a witness, who claimed that three suspects —a Black male, a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female — were involved in the shooting. They were last seen as they fled down Waring Ave. towards Melrose Ave. They reportedly used a .22 caliber handgun.
Authorities were unable to provide any additional information.
for more features.