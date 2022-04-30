One transported following shooting in Pomona

Shooting investigation underway in Pomona; One transported

Police officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting that occurred in Pomona Friday evening.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Commercial Street and Thomas Street, outside of a Metro Station.

When the Pomona Police Department arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was unknown.

Neither a suspect nor a motive for the shooting were immediately known.