One transported following shooting in Pomona
Police officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting that occurred in Pomona Friday evening.
The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Commercial Street and Thomas Street, outside of a Metro Station.
When the Pomona Police Department arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was unknown.
Neither a suspect nor a motive for the shooting were immediately known.
