One transported following shooting in Pomona

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Shooting investigation underway in Pomona; One transported 01:00

Police officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting that occurred in Pomona Friday evening. 

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Commercial Street and Thomas Street, outside of a Metro Station.

When the Pomona Police Department arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was unknown. 

Neither a suspect nor a motive for the shooting were immediately known. 

First published on April 29, 2022 / 11:19 PM

