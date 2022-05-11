Watch CBS News
One killed in Santa Fe Springs Crash

By Matthew Rodriguez

Fatal crash investigation on northbound 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs
A motorist was killed after a collision on the northbound I-5 freeway near Santa Fe Springs. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision between a sedan and a motorcycle happened around 4:05 p.m. One of the motorists died at the scene and police do not believe it was a hit-and-run.

The two left lanes of the I-5 south of Florence Avenue will be closed until further notice. 

