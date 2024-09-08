Watch CBS News
One hospitalized after shooting in Exposition Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized in Exposition Park on Sunday. 

it happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just south of the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition. 

Investigators say that the suspect, only described as a man in his 40s, was wearing a gray shirt and had a handgun. He was last seen driving southbound on Vermont Avenue in a 2005 to 2010 Ford Explorer. 

No further information was provided. 

