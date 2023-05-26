One dead, three injured in wrong-way crash on the 110 Freeway in south LA

One person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles involving a wrong way driver early Friday.

California Highway Patrol responded around 2:49 a.m. on northbound Harbor (110) Freeway and Exposition Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found several vehicles, including a taxi, blocking the right lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman said.

The investigation revealed that a woman was driving a black sedan southbound in the northbound lanes and smashed into the victim, who was driving the taxi.

The taxi driver, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Three others were also taken to a hospital and they are in critical condition.

The crash closed all northbound lanes on the 110 Freeway between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and I-10 for several hours causing major backups. All lanes are now back open. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.