O.J. Simpson, acquitted murder defendant and football star, dies at age 76

O.J. Simpson, the acquitted California murder defendant, former football star and actor, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 76.

A statement posted to social media by Simpson's family said he died of cancer Wednesday. Simpson's agent said he had prostate cancer.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the family's statement said.

Simpson was famously acquitted in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, in a case that dominated headlines and TV screens for months. He was later found liable for their deaths by a jury in a civil trial.

O.J. Simpson, right, with attorney F. Lee Bailey, left, at the funeral services for lawyer Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. on April 6, 2005 in Los Angeles. David McNew/Getty Images

Simpson earned fame, fortune and adulation through football and show business, but his legacy was forever changed by the June 1994 knife slayings in Los Angeles.

Live TV coverage of his arrest after a famous slow-speed chase marked a stunning fall from grace for the sports hero. He had seemed to transcend racial barriers as the star Trojans tailback for college football's powerful University of Southern California in the late 1960s, as a rental car ad pitchman rushing through airports in the late 1970s, and as the husband of a blonde and blue-eyed high school homecoming queen in the 1980s.

"I'm not Black, I'm O.J.," he liked to tell friends.

The public was mesmerized by his "trial of the century" on live TV. His case sparked debates on race, gender, domestic abuse, celebrity justice and police misconduct.

A jury found him not guilty of murder in 1995, but a separate civil trial jury found him liable in 1997 for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to family members of Brown and Goldman.

A decade later, still shadowed by the California wrongful death judgment, Simpson led five men he barely knew into a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in a cramped Las Vegas hotel room. Two men with Simpson had guns. A jury convicted Simpson of armed robbery and other felonies.

Imprisoned at age 61, he served nine years in a remote northern Nevada prison, including a stint as a gym janitor. He was not contrite when he was released on parole in October 2017.

The parole board heard him insist yet again that he was only trying to retrieve sports memorabilia and family heirlooms stolen from him after his criminal trial in Los Angeles.

"I've basically spent a conflict-free life, you know," claimed Simpson, whose parole ended in late 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.