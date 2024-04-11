Watch CBS News

Remembering the O.J. Simpson murder trial

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76. The former football star was famously acquitted in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in a case that dominated headlines and TV screens for months. He was later found liable for their deaths by a jury in a civil trial. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman, who was a Court TV anchor during Simpson's trial; Ed Gordon, the first journalist to speak with Simpson after his acquittal; and "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nischelle Turner joined CBS News to speak about the trial.
