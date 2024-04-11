Remembering the O.J. Simpson murder trial O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76. The former football star was famously acquitted in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in a case that dominated headlines and TV screens for months. He was later found liable for their deaths by a jury in a civil trial. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman, who was a Court TV anchor during Simpson's trial; Ed Gordon, the first journalist to speak with Simpson after his acquittal; and "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nischelle Turner joined CBS News to speak about the trial.