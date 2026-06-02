Ohtani stays hot, Freeman hits 2-run homer and the Dodgers beat the D-backs 6-5

Shohei Ohtani had a double, triple and two RBIs to stay hot at the plate, Freddie Freeman smacked a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on late to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Ohtani — a four-time MVP — is 12 for 26 (.462) over his last six games, including two doubles, a triple and two homers.

Los Angeles has won 15 of its last 19 games.

The Dodgers jumped ahead 2-0 in the first when Freeman launched his ninth homer of the season into the right-field seats, scoring Ohtani, who led off the game with a double down the right-field line. It was part of Freeman's three-hit night.

Ohtani was part of another offensive surge in the second, delivering a two-run triple to right that made it 4-0.

Andy Pages added a sacrifice fly and Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the seventh to push L.A.'s advantage to 6-2.

In the seventh, Nolan Arenado's two-run double cut the deficit to 6-4 and Pavin Smith walked with the bases loaded to make it 6-5. Will Klein coaxed a groundout from rookie Tommy Troy to end the threat.

Tanner Scott handled the ninth, working around a one-out single from Ildemaro Vargas, to earn his sixth save in seven chances.

D-backs right-hander Mike Soroka settled down after a rough start, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Los Angeles lefty Eric Lauer gave up two runs on five hits and a walk in his second start with the Dodgers after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on May 17. He lasted 4 2/3 innings.

Arizona's Corbin Carroll hit a solo homer in the third that bounced off the top of the left-field wall and into the bullpen.

Up next

The Diamondbacks send RHP Zac Gallen (3-4, 5.16 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday night while the Dodgers counter with RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 0.82).