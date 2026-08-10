Ohtani scores go-ahead run in 7th, Dodgers rally to beat Royals 6-5 in Tarik Skubal's home debut

Tarik Skubal yielded three runs over five innings in his home debut for the Dodgers, and Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run in the seventh while Los Angeles rallied for only its second victory in 10 games, 6-5 over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Skubal allowed four hits and struck out six in the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner's second start for his new team since arriving from Detroit in the majors' biggest deadline trade. Jac Caglianone homered and drove in all three runs off the Dodgers' vaunted new left-hander, who left trailing 3-2.

Max Muncy hit a three-run double in the sixth on his bobblehead night for the Dodgers, but Kyle Isbel responded with a tying two-run homer in the seventh for Kansas City.

Ohtani then singled and stole his first base since May 16 before he scored on Freddie Freeman's single, putting Los Angeles ahead to stay in this back-and-forth homestand opener.

Ohtani also had an early RBI double for the Dodgers, who improved to 8-12 since July 19.

High-priced Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save, rebounding from back-to-back blown saves in Arizona last weekend.

Noah Cameron pitched into the sixth for Kansas City, yielding six hits and four runs. The Royals have lost nine of 13.

After a warm pregame welcome from the Chavez Ravine crowd, Skubal yielded two soft singles and a run to Kansas City's first three batters, with Bobby Witt Jr. stealing second and scoring on Caglianone's dribbler.

Nick Loftin then doubled in the third before Caglianone smashed his 21st homer to right field, inducing grumbles from the Dodger Stadium stands.

Muncy cleared the bases in the sixth, but Isbel hit his first homer since April 22 off Jack Dreyer (5-1) moments later. The Royals outfielder grew up in the nearby Inland Empire.

Ohtani then catalyzed the winning rally against Alex Lange (1-7).

Up next

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (0-1, 12.00 ERA) makes only his second start of the season for the Dodgers. Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.44) pitches for the Royals.