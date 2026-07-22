Officers shoot man allegedly armed near UCI Health in Los Alamitos; condition unknown

Officers shot a man allegedly armed with a machete during an incident involving two police agencies outside UCI Health in Los Alamitos on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded at about 10:07 a.m. to reports of a possible driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol who was involved in an alleged road rage incident involving a Long Beach Fire Department vehicle transporting a patient.

Officers found the suspect, who then exited his vehicle and fled by foot. Officers with Los Alamitos Police Department also responded to the scene, which culminated just outside UCI Health Los Alamitos.

Law enforcement established a perimeter around the suspect. Video posted to The Citizen App showed a shirtless man holding a machete. At one point, officers shot at the man with what appeared to be less-than-lethal munitions.

The man tried to run away from the munitions, and officers appeared to release a K-9 on the man. The man then ran out of the camera's view.

According to LBPD, the man was then shot. LBPD claims that it's officers weren't involved in the shooting.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the man's condition remains unclear.

No additional details were immediately made available.