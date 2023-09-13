Silver Hyundai evades authorities during following of the vehicle

Los Angeles Police Department officers were following a silver Hyundai wanted for reckless driving along the 10 Freeway and into downtown Los Angeles surface streets but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle

Officers started pursuing the vehicle, but backed off and switched to following the vehicle with their helicopter.

Around 2:20 p.m., the driver continued along the eastbound 10 Freeway near La Cienega Boulevard, suddenly stopped near West Adams and took off again.

The driver transitioned onto the southbound 110 Freeway and around 2:30 p.m., moved to surface streets along Figueroa Street downtown Los Angeles.

SKYCAL lost visuals of the vehicle around 2:30 p.m. at South Figueroa Street and Venice Boulevard.