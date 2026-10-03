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Occupant of parked car dies in Malibu after juvenile driver crashes

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A juvenile crashed into a parked car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Saturday morning, leaving its lone occupant dead, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the crash occurred at about 6:53 a.m. near 22600 PCH. Investigations revealed that a boy under the age of 18 was driving a gray Range Rover SUV eastbound on PCH when he struck a parked vehicle that was on the eastbound shoulder of the road.

The occupant inside the parked vehicle, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drug or alcohol use does not appear to be a factor.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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