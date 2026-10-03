Occupant of parked car dies in Malibu after juvenile driver crashes

A juvenile crashed into a parked car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu early Saturday morning, leaving its lone occupant dead, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the crash occurred at about 6:53 a.m. near 22600 PCH. Investigations revealed that a boy under the age of 18 was driving a gray Range Rover SUV eastbound on PCH when he struck a parked vehicle that was on the eastbound shoulder of the road.

The occupant inside the parked vehicle, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drug or alcohol use does not appear to be a factor.

No additional details were immediately made available.