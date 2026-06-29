OC Vibe's Katella Commons to finish construction by early 2027

It may be a construction site right now, but OC Vibe promises to be Southern California's newest hot spot for food and entertainment.

The new $4 billion district will have a 5,500-seat concert hall, 20 acres of parks and plazas, 1,500 apartments, two hotels, 30 restaurants and an office space, all next to Honda Center, the home of the Anaheim Ducks.

The restaurants will be in the massive food hall known as the Katella Commons.

"We want people to come here and make it a part of their day-to-day life," said Nick Pacific, vice president of the Katella Commons. "Whether it's early in the morning for coffee, or late at night to have a drink on the roof deck."

Katella Commons plans to bring chefs from popular restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Evil Cooks in El Sereno and the Highland Park duo behind the "MexItalian" spot Amiga Amore.

Chef Remi Lauvand helped select each chef and the 21 food spots and six bars that will soon fill the space.

"I don't think there is much other food halls or markets like this," Lauvand said.

OC Vibe said that there will be free parking at the new entertainment district. If construction goes as planned, the concert and food halls are expected to open in early 2027.