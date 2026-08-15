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Authorities investigating after body found on Norwalk freeway offramp

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a freeway offramp in Norwalk, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported at about 5:54 a.m. on the Rosecrans Avenue offramp of the 605 Freeway.

The victim, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's not yet clear how the man died, but homicide investigators were on the scene Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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