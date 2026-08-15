Authorities investigating after body found on Norwalk freeway offramp

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a freeway offramp in Norwalk, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported at about 5:54 a.m. on the Rosecrans Avenue offramp of the 605 Freeway.

The victim, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not yet clear how the man died, but homicide investigators were on the scene Saturday morning.

No additional details were immediatley made available.