1 killed in Norwalk crash involving 16 vehicles, authorities say

A person was killed in a crash involving 16 vehicles in Norwalk overnight, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash was reported around 12:54 a.m. on the 11200 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, two cars are believed to set off a crash, both rolling over and colliding with three other drivers. The chain reaction sent vehicles into 11 cars that were parked on the side of the road.

A person who remains unidentified publicly was pronounced dead after they were thrown from one of the vehicles that rolled.

Investigators at the scene told CBS LA that they suspect speed to be a possible factor in the collision.

No additional details were immediately made available.