Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed in Norwalk crash involving 16 vehicles, authorities say

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner,
Rick Montanez
Rick Montanez
Rick Montanez is a live breaking news and general assignment reporter for CBS LA Mornings.
Read Full Bio
Rick Montanez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A person was killed in a crash involving 16 vehicles in Norwalk overnight, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash was reported around 12:54 a.m. on the 11200 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, two cars are believed to set off a crash, both rolling over and colliding with three other drivers. The chain reaction sent vehicles into 11 cars that were parked on the side of the road.

A person who remains unidentified publicly was pronounced dead after they were thrown from one of the vehicles that rolled.

Investigators at the scene told CBS LA that they suspect speed to be a possible factor in the collision.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue