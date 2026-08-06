Driver arrested after crashing during Northridge street takeover, injuring 2 bystanders

A hit-and-run driver who crashed into bystanders during a street takeover in Northridge last month was arrested by Los Angeles police on Thursday.

In a news release shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, officers said that the incident happened back on July 26 at the intersection of Plummer Street and Haskell Avenue, where an illegal street takeover was underway.

Police said that during the takeover, the suspect was performing "dangerous acts of reckless driving," while behind the wheel of a 2013 Chevy Caprice. The stunts included burnouts in the middle of the intersection, which resulted in a violent collision with two of the bystanders.

"One of the spectators suffered a head injury as a result of being hit by the Chevrolet Caprice," the release said. "The second spectator suffered a severe lower leg injury."

The investigation, which was led by Valley Traffic Division detectives, included an extensive search for the driver, who was eventually identified as 21-year-old Santa Barbara resident Benjamin Witt, police said.

He was located on Aug. 6, 2026, and arrested for two counts of felony hit-and-run resulting in injury to another person and two felony counts of reckless driving causing bodily injury. He remained behind bars on Thursday evening at the Van Nuys Jail in lieu of $80,000.

LAPD officers also said that Witt's Chevy Caprice is in their custody.

As their investigation into the incident continues, LAPD officers urged people with more information to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Takishita at 818-644-8116.