Northridge multi-car crash leaves 9 injured, 2 critically

Nine people were injured in a multi-car crash in Northridge on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 10:10 a.m. in the 9900 block of N. Reseda Boulevard, near Lassen Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed as many as five cars involved in the incident.

Arriving firefighters found two people trapped inside the wreckage caused by the collision. Both occupants were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to LAFD.

Three others were also taken to nearby hospitals in unknown condition, while four people refused transport.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.