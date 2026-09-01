All lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach closed after pursuit ends in police shooting

All lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach are closed after a police pursuit ended in a shooting on Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the northbound freeway at Long Beach Boulevard, the transition road from the eastbound and westbound 91 Freeway to the 710 and the transition road from the northbound 405 Freeway to the 710 Freeway.

It is unclear when the freeways will reopen. The CBS LA traffic team recommends drivers use the northbound 110 Freeway, the northbound 605 Freeway, Alameda Street or Long Beach Boulevard.

Long Beach police say the incident began around 12:24 a.m. after officers located a suspect vehicle connected to a shooting on Aquarium Way. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Officers quickly identified the suspect vehicle and later found it near Burnett Street and Pacific Avenue. Police say the driver refused to stop, which led to the pursuit.

Police say during the pursuit, the suspect fired shots and an officer-involved shooting occurred on the northbound 710.

The pursuit ended near 11th Street and Santa Fe in downtown Los Angeles when the driver crashed into a fire hydrant and an electrical pole, knocking out power to part of the area.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says two separate outages are impacting about 250 customers. Services are expected to be restored by about 10:30 a.m.

Santa Fe is back open in both directions, but investigators are still working through several locations tied to what happened overnight.

The original shooting scene on Aquarium Way has since been cleared, but investigators are still trying to determine what led to that shooting and exactly what happened during the exchange of gunfire on the 710 Freeway.