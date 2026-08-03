"Violent" North Hollywood sexual assault suspect arrested; additional victims sought by LAPD

Los Angeles police are seeking additional victims of a "violent" sexual assault suspect who was arrested for an incident in North Hollywood in July, when he allegedly targeted a woman who was on her way home from the gym.

In a news release shared Monday, police said that 27-year-old Rodrigo Melgar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on July 19in the Valley Village area. They said that the victim was walking home on the pedestrian bridge at Laurel Grove Avenue and Valleyheart Drive at around 8:30 p.m. when Melgar "grabbed her by the hair, forcefully pulled her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her by penetrating her with a foreign object."

Police said that the assault was stopped by witnesses who intervened to help, but the suspect was able to flee from the area.

As detectives began their investigation, they canvassed more than 50 businesses in the area to identify surveillance footage and further investigate leads that would help them identify Melgar.

Rodrigo Melgar. Los Angeles Police Department

After they released a community alert flyer on July 29, detectives said they received multiple tips from members of the public that led to his identification on July 31.

On Monday, at around 10 a.m., detectives with LAPD's North Hollywood Station and Metropolitan Division personnel executed a search warrant and arrested Melgar on Burbank Boulevard, just west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, the release said.

He was booked for sexual penetration with a foreign object.

"Due to the nature of the assault, detectives ... believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward," the release said. "The suspect is known to frequently utilize public transit, including local bus routes, as his primary means of transportation."

Police asked anyone who believes they have encountered Melgar, experienced a similar incident or knows more about the alleged assault was asked to contact LAPD North Hollywood Area Detectives at 818-754-8300.