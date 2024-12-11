North Hollywood neighborhood frustrated by vacant properties

North Hollywood neighbors are frustrated with real estate developers who own vacant lots along their street after a fire broke out in one of the empty buildings.

"I've lived here for a year and a half and it's gotten way worse," neighbor Richard Alonzo said.

Alonzo lives across the road from the building that burned on Hartsook Street near the North Hollywood Arts District. He claimed that transients had taken over the abandoned building.

"A lot of homeless people going in and out," Alonzo said. "Not even just homeless people — people who looked regular, dressed nice going in and out. Really sketchy stuff."

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said the abandoned building has become a major concern.

"I don't know if it's like a drug den, or what's going on," the neighbor said. "It's definitely uncomfortable for a lot of us. Especially, as a woman if I have to be walking from work. I don't exactly feel safe."

The building is less than a block from this lot where bungalows once stood. The residents were evicted.

HGTV real estate star Tarek El Moussa was pushing investors to help him build a new development here. There are no signs of any construction. A source from Los Angeles City Hall told KCAL News EL Moussa bailed on the project.

"They all had their own individual gardens," neighbor Richard Humphrey said. "They were all really nice people."

Neighbors said the tenants of the building that caught on fire faced the same fate.

"These ones I know, similar situation," Alonzo said. "They forced everyone out. There was one person living there still. His name was Bob and once he moved out it just kind of got taken over."

The anonymous LA City Hall official said the developer did not place fencing after everyone moved out despite repeated requests. While the fences have finally been placed around the lot, an attorney who represents the owner said the building could be demolished as soon as Thursday. However, she did not say what will eventually be built in its place.