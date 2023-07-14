North Hollywood mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspects wanted

A mail carrier in North Hollywood was robbed at gunpoint and there's a $50,000 reward for help in finding the three suspects.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the robbery happened July 11 around 10:30 a.m. near 5522 Vineland Avenue.

Two hooded suspects, one wearing a mask are wanted as well as the third suspect, the driver of the black 2019 X6 BMW with black rims.

One of the suspects in the North Hollywood USPS mail carrier robbery. US Postal Service

The Postal Service offered complete suspect descriptions. One of the suspects was described as a man between 25-35 years old, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and dark sneakers.

The second suspect wore a white face mask, a gray hoodie, dark-colored jeans and white sneakers. There was no description for the third suspect, the getaway driver.

The getaway vehicle used in the robbery, presumed to be a black 2019 BMW X6 SUV with black rims. US Postal Service