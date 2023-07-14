Watch CBS News
North Hollywood mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspects wanted

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A mail carrier in North Hollywood was robbed at gunpoint and there's a $50,000 reward for help in finding the three suspects.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the robbery happened July 11 around 10:30 a.m. near 5522  Vineland Avenue.

Two hooded suspects, one wearing a mask are wanted as well as the third suspect, the driver of the black 2019 X6 BMW with black rims.

usps-robbery-suspect-2.jpg
One of the suspects in the North Hollywood USPS mail carrier robbery. US Postal Service

The Postal Service offered complete suspect descriptions. One of the suspects was described as a man between 25-35 years old, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and dark sneakers.

The second suspect wore a white face mask, a gray hoodie, dark-colored jeans and white sneakers. There was no description for the third suspect, the getaway driver.

usps-robbery-vehicle.jpg
The getaway vehicle used in the robbery,  presumed to be a black 2019 BMW X6 SUV with black rims.  US Postal Service
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

