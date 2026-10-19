North Hollywood pedestrian killed by alleged hit-and-run driver, LAPD says

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in North Hollywood early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Sherman Way and Lankershim Boulevard, where Los Angeles Police Department officers said they were called after learning that a light-colored SUV, possibly a yellow Jeep Wrangler, crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Police said the driver fled eastbound on Sherman Way without stopping to help the pedestrian.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver through Los Angeles' Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who was in the area or who believes they know more was urged to contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Lozon at 818-644-8117 or Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114.